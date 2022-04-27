Football: Ukraine league season ended due to martial law with no title given out

A football friendly match for peace and the end of war in Ukraine in Dortmund, Germany, on April 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
43 min ago

(REUTERS) - The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) season has been terminated and the title will not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country, the league said.

No match has been played since Russia invaded Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The last round of fixtures was played in December before the league went on a three-month winter break. Shakhtar Donetsk, 13-time champions, were top of the league table with 47 points from 18 games, two points ahead of Dynamo Kyiv, who have won the title 16 times.

"The football clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League supported the proposal to terminate the 2021/22 season... since the championship cannot be completed due to the extension of martial law status in Ukraine," the UPL said in a statement on Tuesday (April 26).

"The standings as on Feb 24, 2022 will be the final standings of the 2021/22 season, with no winners to be awarded.

The corresponding decision was submitted for approval by the executive committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football."

The top two teams earn qualification for the Champions League.

More On This Topic
Football: Ukraine to play World Cup qualifier against Scotland in June
Football: Ex-Premier League star Matt Le Tissier leaves club role after Ukraine tweet

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top