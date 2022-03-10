Football: Ukraine ex-skipper Tymoshchuk may face coaching ban over silence on Russia

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (above, in 2012) is accused of staying silent over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and continuing his work with Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
8 min ago

(REUTERS) - A Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) ethics panel wants to strip ex-national captain Anatoliy Tymoshchuk of his coaching licence and state awards due to his silence on Russia's invasion and his continued work with Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Tymoshchuk, 42, is Ukraine's most-capped player having made 144 appearances between 2000-2016. He won league titles with Shakhtar Donetsk and Zenit and also won the treble with Bayern Munich in 2013.

He is currently an assistant coach with Zenit. Neither he nor the club immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across global sport. Several Ukrainian athletes have decried the war and also voiced their support for their armed forces.

"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, Tymoshchuk... not only did not make any public statements in this regard, but also did not stop his cooperation with the club of the aggressor," the UAF ethics and fair play committee said in a statement.

"At a time when another former club, Bayern Munich, publishes statements and holds actions in support of Ukraine, Tymoshchuk continues to remain silent."

It proposed to the UAF that he be stripped of his coaching licence. It also wants to strip Tymoshchuk of his league and cup medals in Ukraine and exclude him from the official register of national team players.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Football: Sweden fear Russia World Cup ban gives Poland upper hand
Football: Fifa postpones Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff against Scotland

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top