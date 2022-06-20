Football: StarHub extends early-bird offer for its Premier+ service to June 30

SINGAPORE - Fans of English football now have until June 30 to sign up for StarHub's Premier+ service at early-bird rates.

The extension, said the telco in a press release on Monday (June 20), will give customers "ample time to conclude their Pay-TV service agreements with the existing provider, while avoiding early termination charges".

It added that the move was "in response to the enthusiastic response following our Premier+ launch" announced on June 8. Its initial early-bird promotion had been only for the first 25,000 sign-ups (comprising both existing and new subscribers). But this was met with "overwhelming" demand and the telco extended the deadline to June 19.

StarHub in February became the official English Premier League (EPL) broadcaster in Singapore for the next six seasons, taking the rights over from Singtel.

Premier+ is an over-the-top service (OTT). Such services are available mainly for mobile devices, though they can also be accessed on compatible set-up boxes, smart TVs or streamed via Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

StarHub mobile postpaid, home broadband, and TV+ customers can sign up for Premier+ at $19.99 a month (usual: $24.99 a month). Premier+ is also available as a standalone service at $34.99 a month (usual: $39.99 a month).

No minimum contract is required for both options, which can be accessed through Premier+.

However, those who wish for an overall sports package should note that StarHub's Premier+ service does not include other offerings. For content like German football's Bundesliga, Champions League, MotoGP, basketball, tennis and golf, it costs $24.99 with a 24-month contract on its Sports+ package.

Customers can sign up for Premier+ at this website and at any StarHub shop.