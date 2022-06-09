'Overwhelming response' for EPL sign-ups leads to delays; StarHub extends early bird promo to all until June 19

The company on Wednesday had announced subscription prices.

Its early bird promotion, which started on Thursday from 10am, was for the first 25,000 sign-ups (comprising both existing and new subscribers).

For existing customers (those with a mobile postpaid, broadband or TV plan that costs more than $15 a month), it is $19.99 a month. Non-StarHub users will pay $34.99 monthly to catch all 380 games next season.

The usual price is $5 more expensive with the monthly charges at $24.99 and $39.99 respectively. No minimum contract is required for both options.

In comparison, for the recently concluded season, Singtel subscribers paid either $49.90 a month for live games via its over-the-top platform Cast or $64.90 to catch the EPL on TV. Also included were the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Formula One, MotoGP and Wimbledon.

Some customers were left frustrated after struggling to sign up online and posted screenshots on StarHub's Facebook page of their unsuccessful attempts, with responses that read: "Sorry, we are unable to process your request. Please try again."

Others noted that the StarHub website "keeps crashing", while some could "add to cart" but not follow through on the purchase.

Deryx Lim wrote: "tried since 10am, and 1.5hrs later, and after joining the e-queue for my 6th time, still can't add the right items to cart and get this settled. Starhub please help."