Football: Spurs to host Fulham on Wednesday after away EPL game at Villa called off owing to virus

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur's English Premier League match at Aston Villa on Wednesday (Jan 13) has been postponed due to a number of coronavirus cases at the Midlands club, with Spurs now set to host London rivals Fulham on that day instead, the league said on Monday.

A Covid-19 outbreak at Fulham last month led to their scheduled game against Spurs being called off.

Tottenham were due to travel to Villa Park on Wednesday but the hosts asked the league to rearrange the fixture due to a number of players and staff either testing positive for Covid-19 or being placed in isolation.

"Aston Villa's match against Tottenham Hotspur... has been rescheduled following a decision by the Premier League Board," the league said in a statement, adding that the revised date for the game will be decided later.

Fulham were also initially due to play local rivals Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Friday but will now play them on Saturday.

Everton's match at Villa has also been rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday.

Earlier, players of eighth-tier Marine, who were denied the chance to swop jerseys with their Tottenham counterparts following their 5-0 FA Cup defeat on Sunday, found out that they can look forward to a delivery of new shirts courtesy of the north London club.

The British government has allowed elite sports to continue despite the country being placed into lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 cases but players cannot hug each other to celebrate goals or swop shirts, to limit the spread of the virus.

"The players are unable to swop shirts after the game due to Covid protocols, so we've provided @MarineAFC with a whole set of fresh match shirts as a souvenir of today's historic match," Tottenham said on Twitter.

Marine, who play in the Northern Premier League, Division One North West and are 161 places below Tottenham in the English football pyramid, said they had sold 30,697 virtual tickets to the third-round game at £10 each.

Cash-strapped Marine's hopes of generating revenue through the turnstiles were dashed when the Merseyside region was placed in Tier 3 of Britain's Covid-19 restrictions, forcing the game to be played without supporters.

"The Cup run has been a lifesaver for us financially for where we are in non-league. There has been no help for teams in step three and below," Marine manager Neil Young said.

"The run... I'm very proud of, you look at the teams we've played and we have beaten home and away. It is past our wildest dreams to bring Tottenham to Marine. I wish we could have done more."