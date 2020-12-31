Fulham outbreak the third but no pause in EPL season

LONDON • The Premier League is not discussing the possibility of a "circuit breaker" amid a spike in coronavirus cases among top-flight clubs that has forced the postponement of a third game this season, according to British media.

Tottenham were due to host Fulham yesterday evening but the north London side confirmed a few hours before that the clash could not go ahead due to an outbreak at Craven Cottage.

West Bromwich manager Sam Allardyce has called for the season to be halted for two weeks in response to the Premier League announcing on Tuesday that 18 individuals - players and staff - had tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in 17 rounds of weekly testing this term and excludes the cluster that has formed at Manchester City, which led to the postponement of their game at Everton on Monday.

Earlier this month, Newcastle's trip to Aston Villa was the first fixture to be pushed back because of an outbreak at St James' Park and Allardyce is worried.

"Everyone's safety is more important than anything. When I hear this (UK) variant of the virus transmits 70 per cent quicker, we can only do the right thing," he said.

"I'm 66 and the last thing I need to do is catch Covid-19. Probably players will overcome it but it's more difficult for someone like me, so I'm very concerned for myself and football in general.

"We had one positive case (at the Hawthorns) this week. If a 'circuit breaker' helps, let's do it and let the season run a little longer."

However, other managers and pundits are opposed to any form of suspension as the calendar is already so congested, leaving little room for any rescheduling, particularly as the postponed Euro 2020 is set to start on June 11.

In response to Allardyce's plea, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We as a club and group of players have been really good with following rules.

"I can't see the benefit in having a 'circuit breaker' because when will we play the games? We all know this year is so different but if you just stop more games, that's not going to make a big change. When would we then finish the season? It may make it longer."

FOR If a 'circuit breaker' helps... let the season run a little longer. WEST BROM BOSS SAM ALLARDYCE

AGAINST This virus isn't going anywhere in two-four weeks! FOOTBALL PUNDIT GARY NEVILLE

Pundit and former United captain Gary Neville agreed that pausing the English game would be "pointless", tweeting: "Football has proven through the last six months it can operate safely.

"It was right to be cautious and concerned through the first lockdown when the virus was new and unknown. It shouldn't stop now in my opinion. This virus isn't going anywhere in two-four weeks!"

Sky Sports and the Guardian have since reported there are no plans to put the Premier League on ice as the authorities believe their protocols are still "robust".

No club has also put forth any motion to pause the season, while the British government has no talks planned for elite sport to take a break, although "all parties accept the situation is fluid".

REUTERS