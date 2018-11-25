Football: Singapore bow out of AFF Suzuki Cup after 3-0 loss to Thailand

BANGKOK - Singapore's hopes of reaching the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup were extinguished by Thailand after the Lions lost 3-0 to the War Elephants in the final Group B fixture on Sunday (Nov 25).

Interim national coach Fandi Ahmad had called on his players to show grit and determination to get the win that would guarantee a last-four place but the defending champions, cheered on by about 30,000 boisterous fans at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium, turned on the style to cruise to victory.

Although the Singapore players tried to neutralise the Thais with robust challenges, Milovan Rajevac's side demonstrated superior speed, creativity and firepower.

It took the hosts 12 minutes to open the scoring as a short corner from left-back Korrakot Wiriya-Udomsiri caused chaos in the Lions' box and centre-back Irfan Fandi, under pressure from the onrushing Thailand captain Chalermsan Kerdkaew, headed into his own net.

Thailand extended their lead in the 23rd minute when right-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman sliced a long punt backwards and the exciting 19-year-old forward Supachai Jaided expertly controlled the ball before firing low past Hassan Sunny.

With one minute left, playmaker Sanrawat Dechmitr, who was brilliant throughout the evening with his blend of exciting tricks and killer passes, chipped over the Singapore backline for Adisak Kraisorn to stay on top of the tournament's scoring chart with his eighth goal of this AFF Cup.

Singapore's best chance came in the 43rd minute when forward Ikhsan Fandi ran at the Thai defence before hitting a fierce shot that was parried away by goalkeeper Chatchai Bootprom.

Fandi's men worked hard to pressure the Thais after the break, pushing centre-backs Safuwan Baharudin and Irfan Fandi up front to take advantage of their aerial prowess, but the Lions were unable to make the breakthrough.

The result meant that Singapore finished third in the five-team Group B with six points from four games, winning twice (1-0 against Indonesia and 6-1 against Timor-Leste) and losing twice (0-1 against the Philippines and 0-3 against Thailand).

The undefeated Thais reach the semi-finals as Group B winners, followed by second-placed Philippines, who drew 0-0 with Indonesia on Sunday night.

The semi-finals take place on Dec 1-2 and Dec 5-6. Two-time defending champions Thailand play Group A runners-up Malaysia while the Philippines take on Group A winners Vietnam.