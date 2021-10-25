Football: S'pore held to 2-2 draw by 10-man Timor-Leste at U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

SINGAPORE - Ahead of Timor-Leste's clash with Singapore at the Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, forward Paulo Gali - who had been in the centre of an age-fraud storm - had wanted people to focus on his football skills instead.

However, speedy and tricky as he might be, he just could not run away from the drama at Jalan Besar on Monday (Oct 25) as the game ended 2-2, but not before he was sent packing.

In the 42nd minute, the 16-year-old put his team 2-1 up following a poor throw-in from the Young Lions in the Timor-Leste half.

Gali, who had been embroiled in controversy owing to the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup website listing him as a 22-year-old, celebrated wildly as he thumped his chest and pumped his fist in the direction of the Singapore fans among the 953-strong crowd who had been heckling him during the match.

After a couple of minutes, fourth official Hussein Abo Yehia was seen talking to referee Majed Al Shamrani, who flashed the red card to Gali's disbelief.

But the hosts could not find a way to win despite a numerical and fitness advantage - Timor-Leste frequently went down with cramps in the second half and used all five substitutes by the 73rd minute - and required a late equaliser by Jordan Emaviwe to avoid defeat against the Asean minnows.

Earlier in the game, forward Glenn Kweh had given Nazri Nasir's side the lead after 34 minutes when he instinctively swept in Joel Chew's corner that was parried into his path by the goalkeeper.

The lead lasted only five minutes as Timor-Leste equalised from a corner themselves as Gali's cross went through to Elias Mesquita, who slotted in at the back post, before turning provider for the second goal.

Despite enterprising play from Kweh and Chew, the Young Lions could not create many clear opportunities, with Junildo Pereira saving from Farhan Zulkifli and Chew seeing a shot cleared off the line.

In the last minute of added time, centre-back Emaviwe lashed in from a pass by Chew to save his team's blushes.

The opening draw leaves Singapore joint-second but with a mountain to climb in Group H with matches against the Philippines and defending champions South Korea on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

Only the top teams and four best runners-up from the 11 groups will make it to the tournament proper in Uzbekistan next year.

In the earlier game, South Korea beat Philippines 3-0 with three second-half goals to top the group.