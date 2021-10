SINGAPORE - Timor-Leste forward Paulo Gali, at the centre of an age fraud controversy ahead of the Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, hopes headlines will be focused instead on his on-field performances.

In 2019, he was accused of being overaged when he participated in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-15 Championships a year after he had represented the senior team in the AFF Suzuki Cup. The Suzuki Cup website had listed him as being 22 years old.