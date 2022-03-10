Football: Chelsea owner Abramovich sanctioned by UK govt, club's sale frozen

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain said on Thursday (March 10) that it would enable English football club Chelsea to continue playing matches and engage in other footballing activities after it imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, halting his plan to sell the side.

The 55-year-old had put the English Premier League club up for sale but Britain’s asset freeze and sanctions on him bar that process under the terms of the licence granted to the club.

"The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities," the government said.

Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze and travel ban as part of new UK government sanctions targeting seven Russian oligarchs after their country's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

Among others sanctioned are leading industrialist Oleg Deripaska, Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin and the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

Britain said that in total, the seven figures added to the sanctions list because of their connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin had a collective net worth of £15 billion (S$26.9 billion).

"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"Today's sanctions are the latest step in the UK's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

There have been growing calls from British lawmakers for action to be taken against Abramovich and other Russian billionaires, with criticism that Mr Johnson's government was not moving fast enough compared to the European Union and the United States.

Ms Nadine Dorries, Britain's minister for sport, said the government had issued a special licence to enable Chelsea to play fixtures, pay staff and enable ticket holders to attend matches, because it did not want to harm the reigning European and world champions.

"I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended," she said on Twitter.

"Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."

