Football: Son's goal maintains perfect start, sends Tottenham top of Premier League

LONDON (AFP) - Son Heung-min sent Tottenham to the top of the Premier League as the South Korean's free kick clinched a 1-0 win against Watford on Sunday (Aug 29).

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have made a flawless start to the new domestic season and they sit two points clear of second placed West Ham after a third successive victory.

Son settled a hard-fought clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his free-kick caught Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann out of position in the 42nd minute.

After their protracted search for a manager to succeed to Jose Mourinho dragged on throughout the close-season, Tottenham were in danger of becoming a laughing stock.

Nuno was far from their first choice, but the former Wolves boss has hit the ground running north London.

Three consecutive 1-0 wins, including one against Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as progress in the Europa Conference League, suggest Tottenham could enjoy a better season than expected.

It will help that Harry Kane remains in the fold and the striker was making his first league start of the season after the end of his transfer saga.

The England captain's future was resolved this week when he announced he was staying at the club after failing in his attempt to force a move to Manchester City.

Kane's name was loudly cheered by the Tottenham fans before kick-off and he had a strong penalty appeal turned down in opening minute.

Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko was back at Tottenham, just two days after leaving for the Hornets and he nearly laid on an early goal.

Sissoko picked out Juraj Kucka and his shot was headed off the line by Eric Dier.

Bachmann made a good save to repel Japhet Tanganga's close-range effort after the Hornets failed to clear a corner.

Son shot wide and Davinson Sanchez headed over before Tottenham took the lead in the 42nd minute.

Son swung in a free-kick from the left wing and Bachmann was caught out as it sailed past him and the rest of the Watford defence into the far corner.

It was Son's second goal of the season after the forward's winner against Manchester City on the opening weekend.

Set up by Kane's pass, Dele Alli should have doubled the lead, but the midfielder swept just wide from close-range.

Kane was denied by Bachmann's fine save in the closing stages but Tottenham had done enough.

Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford celebrated his England call-up with the equaliser on Sunday as Leeds United came back for a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Burnley striker Chris Wood scored in the 61st minute against his former club, turning in a low drive from Matt Lowton from close range after a goalmouth scramble followed a James Tarkowski header against the bar.

But Leeds took a share of the points after Raphinha's low drive was blocked, Jamie Shackleton drilled the ball into the box and his effort was poked in by Bamford.

Ben Mee had a first-half effort for Burnley disallowed after the referee spotted Ashley Barnes had handled the ball, while Raphinha wasted a good chance for Leeds in the first half.

Leeds have two points from their opening three games while Sean Dyche's Burnley had lost their opening two games.