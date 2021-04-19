Football: Tottenham confirm Mourinho sacked as manager

LONDON (REUTERS) - Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (April 19) after a poor run of form, the club confirmed.

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties,” a statement posted on Twitter said.

The news comes the morning after the London club said they were one of 12 clubs forming a breakaway European Super League.

A 2-2 draw on Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, in seventh place in the Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.

They are five points off the Champions League places.

Mourinho was appointed by Spurs in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

The 58-year-old Portuguese, who was contracted until the end of the 2023 season, was tasked to deliver silverware but has been sacked six days before the League Cup final against Manchester City.

The Wembley clash represented the chance to end Spurs’ 13-year trophy drought.

In his first season, Mourinho took Tottenham from 14th in the top flight to sixth, securing Europa League qualification.