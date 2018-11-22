Football: Singtel TV secures EPL broadcast rights for three seasons from August 2019

SINGAPORE - Singtel has won the broadcast rights to screen the English Premier League in Singapore for the next three seasons from August 2019 to May 2022, the telco announced on Thursday (Nov 22).

The latest rights deal will make Singtel TV the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore for 12 consecutive years.

And the good news is there will not be a price hike, for at least the next season, according to a Singtel spokesman.

"We are pleased to continue offering fans front-row seats to all the action from the English top-flight clubs. Fans can be assured Premier League coverage remains affordable as we will keep prices unchanged," said Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel's chief executive officer for Consumer Singapore.

In addition to the EPL, Singtel TV also broadcasts the Uefa Champions League and FA Cup among other football offerings.

EPL fans will be able to watch 380 'live' Premier League matches each season on Singtel Cast. The over-the-top video app enables fans with a valid credit or debit card to catch the action 'live' at $49.90 per month.

Singtel's Sports Plus pack on Cast also brings Premier League coverage to mobile devices and compatible smart TV sets without the need of a set-top box.

"The Cast Sports Plus pack was launched to bring the Premier League to more fans at home and on-the-go," added Yuen.

EPL fans may subscribe to Singtel TV's mio Stadium+ pack (EPL only) at $64.90 per month or value packs from $69.90 per month at singtel.com/TV or call 1609, and Cast Sports Plus pack at cast.sg.

With the announcement, Singtel has avoided the last-minute wrangling surrounding the Champions League rights which was resolved only after the group stages kicked off in September.