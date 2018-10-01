Football: Singtel secures broadcast rights for Champions League and Europa League

SINGAPORE - Singtel TV announced on Monday (Oct 1) that it has reached an agreement with beIN SPORTS to air live matches of the Champions League and Europa League, the two elite club competitions under Uefa, the governing body for European football.

The Champions League and Europa League are available on Singtel TV as part of the World Sports+ add-on pack, as well as the Action Trio, Variety and Value packs.

With the inclusion of the Uefa competitions, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL, Dutch Eredivisie and Chinese Super League, Singtel TV offers viewers the most comprehensive line-up of football content.

"We are pleased to bring our customers the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League," said Goh Seow Eng, Managing Director, Home, Consumer Singapore at Singtel.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we engaged the rights owner for many months. Our efforts have paid off with both top Uefa competitions secured.

"Together with the Premier League and FA Cup, our customers will experience the drama and suspense of some of the world's most popular tournaments in their living rooms."

Mike Kerr, Managing Director of Asia at beIN Asia Pacific, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Singtel TV for Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League. They are the only annual football tournaments where all greatest European clubs meet and megastars of football such as (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Lionel) Messi, Neymar and (Mohamad) Salah gather to battle for supremacy.

"We look forward to working alongside Singtel to deliver the best football experience and would like to thank fans for their continued support."