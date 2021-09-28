Football: Singapore to host AFF Suzuki Cup tournament

SINGAPORE - The Lions will have home-ground advantage as they seek their first AFF Suzuki Cup title since 2012, after the Asean Football Federation (AFF) council decided on Tuesday (Sept 28) to award Singapore hosting rights for the tournament.

Unlike the 2018 tournament that was decentralised, and editions from 2002 to 2016 that saw two nations hosting games in each of the two groups, the upcoming Dec 5-Jan 1 tournament will be held in one country to minimise travelling during the pandemic.

When the draw was made on Sept 21, Singapore and Thailand were reportedly leading the race to be named hosts.

Four-time winners Singapore were picked in Group A to play five-time champions Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winners of a single-leg qualifier between Brunei and Timor Leste.

In Group B, defending champions Vietnam are pooled with Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida has targeted a first title for Singapore since 2012.

To reach the knockout stage of the Cup, his charges will need to finish in the top two of their group, which would be a marked improvement given they have exited at the group stage in the last three editions in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

This will be the fifth time Singapore will host AFF Championship group-stage games, following 1996, 2002, 2007 and 2014.

Curiously, Singapore and Thailand have only won the title once – in 2000 for the Thais and in 2007 for the Lions – after hosting group-stage games.

The tournament will be the biggest international sports competition to be held in Singapore since the pandemic. The Republic has hosted several sports events involving international participants during this period, most notably mixed martial arts events run by One Championship and the Singapore Tennis Open, which both welcomed spectators.

For both the tennis and MMA events, overseas-based athletes were tested several times – daily for the tennis players – and their movements in Singapore were limited to the event “bubble”.

The most recent was last week’s One: Revolution show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium which saw a sold-out crowd of 500 in attendance. The fans had to show that they were either vaccinated or had undergone an antigen rapid test beforehand.

Local football's Singapore Premier League (SPL) has also welcomed up to 1,000 spectators at recent matches.

In March this year, Singapore had earned the right to host Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup group-stage matches involving local club sides Lion City Sailors and Geylang International but in May, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced its withdrawal as a host after a spike in local Covid-19 cases.

The AFC was not able to find a replacement host for these groups and others, resulting in the cancellation of this year's edition of the second-tier continental club competition in July.

Thailand, meanwhile, successfully hosted group-stage games for three Asian Champions League groups involving their clubs, in Bangkok, Buriram and Pathum Thani.