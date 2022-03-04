Football: Russia to appeal to sports court against World Cup ban

MOSCOW (AFP) - The Russian football federation (RFU) said on Thursday (March 3) that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against its expulsion from the 2022 World Cup and all international competitions.

Russia was due to face Poland on March 24 in a World Cup play-off. But on Feb 28, Fifa and Uefa banned the country from all competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement in Russian, the RFU said it planned to launch a single lawsuit against the global and European governing bodies to "demand the restoration of all men's and women's national teams of Russia for all types of football."

It added that it planned to seek "compensation for damage."

On Monday, Fifa and Uefa announced the expulsion of Russia from all international football.

"Fifa and Uefa have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both Fifa and Uefa competitions until further notice," read a joint statement.

The RFU responded on Monday by denouncing the suspension as "discriminatory".

The RFU statement complained that they had been unfairly treated, saying it believed "Fifa and Uefa did not have a legal basis when deciding on the suspension of Russian teams. It violated the fundamental rights of the RFU as a member of Fifa and Uefa, including the right to take part in competitions."

"The Russian Football Union was also not granted the right to present its position, which violated the fundamental right to defence." It said "Fifa and Uefa did not take into account other possible options".

The RFU said it "will insist on an accelerated procedure for considering the case."

Russia were scheduled to play Poland in a qualifying play-off semi-final on March 24, and might have faced Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place in the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.