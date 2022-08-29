Football: Premier League talking points

LONDON (REUTERS) - Talking points from the English Premier League weekend:

Feel-good factor sweeping Arsenal

Even in the latter years of Arsene Wenger's long and illustrious reign as Arsenal manager, the atmosphere at The Emirates could often be toxic among the divided home fans.

The same can be said when Unai Emery replaced him and there have been a sizeable minority who have wondered whether Mikel Arteta was the right man to lead Arsenal forward.

But after their best start to a Premier League season since 2004-5, with four straight wins, the feel-good factor has swept the stadium and there is a growing belief in Arteta's project.

Even when Gabriel made a dreadful mistake to hand Fulham an opener on Saturday (Aug 27), the fans remained very much on board and they roared their side to a 2-1 victory.

There is a long way to go but suddenly the red half of north London has its pride back and the season looks full of promise.

United need focal point in attack