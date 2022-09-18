Football: Maupay strikes to help Everton earn first victory of the season

LIVERPOOL - Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the Merseysiders to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday.

Maupay, a recent signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, took an excellent touch from Alex Iwobi's pass and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

The win ends a run of four successive draws for Everton and moves them up to 13th in the standings, while West Ham remain in the bottom three with one victory from their seven games, this loss was their 1,000th in the top flight.

"It means a lot," Maupay told Sky Sports. "I'm very happy with the win, that is the main thing. We have been playing well and it was just a matter of time. Hopefully we can build on it.

"The first touch is always the key, you can then have an easier finish. We've got very good players in the midfield and on the wing.

"I've got to be there to finish. I know my job, I just have to score."

Both teams huffed and puffed through the first half without creating much in the way of chances. Everton had the majority of possession but did not manage a single shot on target.

West Ham created a succession of corners, some that led to headed opportunities, but none had the power or direction to beat home goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who was in the side for the injured Jordan Pickford.

Maupay's goal on 53 minutes brought relief for the home fans, but also fired West Ham into action and they struck the woodwork through substitute Said Benrahma, whose curling shot had the beating of Begovic but not the post.

"If you look at the table before the game, it was two teams on the same points," West Ham captain Declan Rice said. "There was not much in it. We had the chances but could not put the ball into the back of the net.

"In the first half we turned the ball over so many times, at this level you can't do that.

"We have to keep playing and keep believing, and doing what the manager wants. There is time to turn things around. It is up to us players."

After getting their first win of the season, Everton manager Frank Lampard was a much-relieved man but added there was still much room for improvement.

“The reality is we’ve worked hard this season and deserved more,” he told SkySports. “To hold on, fight, dig in, we showed a lot of parts. We’ll get better. This team has to be a reflection of the fans.

“The passion of the fans, they demand things and they’d better see them. We have players who can deliver that, characters.

“Hopefully our football can get even better. Nobody is getting carried away. At the moment there’s a decent feeling round the place.”

Lampard was pleased for Maupay, who had a number of chances to score on debut in the goalless Merseyside Derby last time out.

“He’s a proven Premier League scorer. We played some games early season with false nines, trying to find solutions,” Lampard said.

“There were times in games with that bit of clinical finishing, we would have got more points. How close he kept that first touch and how quickly he shot is why he scored.

“You can see we’ve added a lot in the dressing room. We have to be hard to beat.”

Everton are next in action after the international break, away at Southampton on Oct 1. REUTERS