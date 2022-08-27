Football: Everton sign striker Maupay from Brighton

LONDON (AFP) - Everton on Friday signed striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee, hoping the Frenchman can supply the goals they are desperately missing.

The 26-year-old, who scored 27 times in 110 appearances over three years at Brighton, penned a three-year contract.

"Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans and I am so, so happy to be here," Maupay told evertontv.

"It feels amazing. It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed. I'm excited and it's a new challenge for me."

Maupay was not signed in time to face his former club Brentford on Saturday.

Everton have lost two of their three opening games this season, have only one point and scored just two goals.

They sit fourth from bottom of the table while Brighton are in fifth place with seven points from three matches.

