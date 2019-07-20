Football: Manchester United beat Inter Milan thanks to super-sub Mason Greenwood

SINGAPORE - Teenage striker Mason Greenwood was the toast of Manchester United as the Red Devils beat Italian side Inter Milan 1-0 in their International Champions Cup clash at the National Stadium on Saturday (July 20) night.

With the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford firing blanks, it was 17-year-old Greenwood - introduced as a substitute in the 62nd minute - who delivered in the 76th minute when he lashed home a shot from inside the box.

The strike sent the 52,897 crowd - most of whom were decked out in red - into a frenzy.

They had watched their team dominate the game almost from the start, only to be let down by a lack of precision in the final third.

Greenwood almost grabbed a second just four minutes later when he got on the end of 19-year-old Dutch winger Tahith Chong's cross, but the woodwork came to Inter's rescue.

The young Englishman, who made his Premier League debut against Arsenal in March, turns 18 in October and has been in fine form in pre-season.

He had also scored in a 4-0 win over Leeds in Perth on Wednesday, after which United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said there was a "good possibility" the youngster could start in the team's Premier League season opener against Chelsea on Aug 11.