Football: Sea of red surrounds National Stadium ahead of Manchester United v Inter Milan kick-off

SINGAPORE - One hour ahead of kick-off and the Singapore Sports Hub has been taken over by a sea of red on Saturday (July 20).

The National Stadium will stage a pre-season exhibition game between the world's most popular football club, Manchester United, and Italian aristocrats Inter Milan at 7.30pm and fans of the Red Devils have been flocking to the venue in droves since the late afternoon.

The International Champions Cup game is one of two being staged this weekend. The other will see Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur play Italian champions Juventus on Sunday.