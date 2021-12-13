Football: Man United and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

PARIS (AFP, REUTERS) - Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together in Monday's (Dec 13) draw for the round of 16.

PSG will be at home in the first leg in February in a tie that will see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come up against each other.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were drawn together in the other standout tie, while holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille.

The other ties are Ajax Amsterdam v Inter Milan, Juventus v Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool v RB Salzburg, Manchester City v Villarreal and Real Madrid v Benfica.

The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb 15-16 and Feb 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

United and PSG also met in the round of 16 in the 2018-19 season, with the English giants progressing on away goals. Last season, both times the away side won in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will face Napoli in the Europa League knockout round play-off stage after the Catalan giants crashed out in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

Xavi Hernandez’s Barca will continue their European campaign in the second-tier competition, with the winner of their tie with Napoli advancing to the last 16.