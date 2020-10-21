Football: Rashford strikes late as Manchester United sink PSG again

PARIS (REUTERS) - Manchester United got their Champions League campaign underway in emphatic style when Marcus Rashford's late goal earned them a 2-1 victory at Paris St Germain in Group H on Tuesday (Oct 20).

Rashford netted three minutes from time, 18 months after scoring the decisive goal in a 3-1 win at PSG that sent United into the quarter-finals after a 2-0 first-leg home defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side went ahead with a twice-taken Bruno Fernandes first-half penalty before Anthony Martial's own goal after the break gifted PSG the equaliser, only for Rashford to wrap up the win with a precise low shot.

It was PSG's first Champions League group stage defeat at the Parc des Princes in 16 years, the first in 25 games.