Football: Man City's game at Everton postponed due to Covid-19 cases

LONDON (AFP/REUTERS) - Manchester City's Premier League visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected at City, the club confirmed.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture," City said in a statement.

City returned a number of new positive cases for coronavirus after confirming four positives last week, which included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker.