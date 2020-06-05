Football: Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

LONDON (REUTERS) - Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years against city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League on Friday (June 5) released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season.

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Other potential dates in the first three fixtures when Liverpool could clinch the title are June 24, when they host Crystal Palace, and July 2, when they face Manchester City.

The venues for Liverpool's games against Everton and City are yet to be confirmed.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.

All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES:

June 17 : Aston Villa v Sheffield United; Man City v Arsenal

June 19 : Norwich v Southampton; Tottenham v Man United

June 20: Watford v Leicester; Brighton v Arsenal; West Ham v Wolves; Bournemouth v Palace

June 21: Newcastle v Sheffield United; Aston Villa v Chelsea; Everton v Liverpool

June 22: Man City v Burnley

June 23: Leicester v Brighton; Tottenham v West Ham

June 24: Man United v Sheffield United; Newcastle v Aston Villa; Norwich v Everton; Wolves v Bournemouth; Liverpool v Palace

June 25: Burnley v Watford; Southampton v Arsenal; Chelsea v Man City

June 27: Aston Villa v Wolves

June 28: Watford v Southampton

June 29: Palace v Burnley

June 30: Brighton v Man United

July 1: Arsenal v Norwich; Bournemouth v Newcastle; Everton v Leicester; West Ham v Chelsea

July 2: Sheffield United v Tottenham; Man City v Liverpool