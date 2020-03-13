Football: English Premier League, French league and European matches suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

(THE GUARDIAN, AFP) - The English Premier League, the Football League and the Women's Super League and Championship on Friday (March 13) suspended all matches until April 3 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

An unprecedented development, it follows the revelation overnight that several Premier League clubs have members of staff, including players and coaches, who are displaying symptoms of the virus. They include Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on April 4, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Everton also announced that their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Leicester City had three players go into self-isolation on Thursday and Bournemouth said goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members were also self-isolating.

“Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by Covid-19,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, government, the FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

In Europe, Uefa has announced the postponement of all pending fixtures in the Champions League and Europa League to an as-yet-unspecified date.

The English Football League said in a statement: The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3 at the earliest. This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus."

Also, the French football season has been suspended "until further notice" because of the coronavirus outbreak, the LFP, which runs the elite Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, announced.

In a statement, the league said it had taken a "unanimous" decision to stop playing with immediate effect at an emergency meeting, having previously said games would continue to be played behind closed doors until mid-April.

The move came after French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced that schools in France would close indefinitely to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and urged people over 70 and the infirm to stay home.

"As the president of the republic stressed yesterday, the collective interest must be placed above all else. The urgency today is to curb the epidemic, protect the most vulnerable and avoid travel," the league said in a statement.

The move means France follows other leading European leagues in closing down the season, with all sport in Italy stopped until early April and the next two rounds of matches in La Liga in Spain postponed.

In addition, the Dutch and Swiss domestic leagues have been put on hold until the end of the month, while Portugal has announced its top two divisions will be suspended "indefinitely".