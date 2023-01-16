Football: Liverpool need to go back to basics, says Klopp

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his side to go “back to basics”, as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday in an FA Cup third-round replay after a humiliating 3-0 English Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Cup holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolves on Jan 7.

Should they win the replay, they will again face Brighton, who put three goals past the Merseyside club in both league meetings this season.

“These are football problems, you solve them with football. To play better than at Brighton should not be that difficult,” Klopp told reporters on Monday.

“We have to be compact, we have to defend. In too many moments, the pitch looks too big. It is the way we defend. You have to go back to basics, that is what we have to do.”

“We have to be more compact, not only tomorrow. That is 100 per cent clear. We have to get back to solid defending. All success starts with solid defending.”

The Reds have had a poor campaign, languishing in ninth spot in the Premier League and already ousted from the League Cup which they won last season.

The replay has added significance as another defeat could put Liverpool under immense scrutiny as they try to salvage their season.

Klopp said that he would put out the strongest possible line-up against Wolves. but added that they could be forced to make changes to the side that faced Brighton.

“(Wolves) are in a good moment; they played well here, won the game at the weekend (1-0 at home to West Ham United). It will be tough,” he said.

“Not all players who played the last game are available now for different reasons, and we will make changes. We want to win the game.”

“I could say to the players who lost at Brighton, ‘You got us in this situation, let’s see how you get us out’. But that wouldn’t be taking responsibility, I can’t do that. I will take decisions, we will make changes. That makes sense.”

The 55-year-old also revealed that forward Darwin Nunez, who missed Saturday’s game, is close to a return, while both James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic trained ahead of Tuesday’s replay.