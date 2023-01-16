Football: Liverpool need to go back to basics, says Klopp

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his side to go “back to basics”, as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday in an FA Cup third-round replay after a humiliating 3-0 English Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Cup holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolves on Jan 7.
Should they win the replay, they will again face Brighton, who put three goals past the Merseyside club in both league meetings this season.
“These are football problems, you solve them with football. To play better than at Brighton should not be that difficult,” Klopp told reporters on Monday.
“We have to be compact, we have to defend. In too many moments, the pitch looks too big. It is the way we defend. You have to go back to basics, that is what we have to do.”
“We have to be more compact, not only tomorrow. That is 100 per cent clear. We have to get back to solid defending. All success starts with solid defending.”
The Reds have had a poor campaign, languishing in ninth spot in the Premier League and already ousted from the League Cup which they won last season.
The replay has added significance as another defeat could put Liverpool under immense scrutiny as they try to salvage their season.
Klopp said that he would put out the strongest possible line-up against Wolves. but added that they could be forced to make changes to the side that faced Brighton.
“(Wolves) are in a good moment; they played well here, won the game at the weekend (1-0 at home to West Ham United). It will be tough,” he said.
“Not all players who played the last game are available now for different reasons, and we will make changes. We want to win the game.”
“I could say to the players who lost at Brighton, ‘You got us in this situation, let’s see how you get us out’. But that wouldn’t be taking responsibility, I can’t do that. I will take decisions, we will make changes. That makes sense.”
The 55-year-old also revealed that forward Darwin Nunez, who missed Saturday’s game, is close to a return, while both James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic trained ahead of Tuesday’s replay.
The German manager, who has previously said that Liverpool are unlikely to sign more players in the January window, said his squad were not too thin, despite their casualty list including centre-back Virgil van Dijk and forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.
“We look outside (to transfers) as well. It’s not that we’re stubborn and think we will keep these boys until 2060,” he said.
“If the solutions are out there, doable and available, of course we would buy players. But we have an existing squad and it is underperforming, but I cannot blame everyone else.
“I have to take responsibility. That is my first concern.”
“We have players, they are just not available... Our squad is not too small. Yes, we have to strengthen, oh yes, but is the right time to do it? I can’t see it because of the situation we are in.”
Meanwhile, Wolves have been boosted by the return of Diego Costa, after the striker missed their last three matches due to a knock. The 34-year-old has returned to training since late last week.
“Diego Costa is better and he is going to be ready – I hope – for the next match. We will see,” said Julen Lopetegui, who has suffered only one league defeat and a penalty shoot-out loss in his seven games as Wolves boss. REUTERS