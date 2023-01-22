Football: Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Newcastle held

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool and Chelsea did little for their chances of climbing into the Premier League’s top four with an uninspiring 0-0 draw as Newcastle went third after another goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In a repeat of last season’s League and FA Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties after 0-0 draws, neither side could break the deadlock at Anfield to remain 10 points off the top four.

Chelsea did have the ball in the net early on, but Kai Havertz’s strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The visitors introduced new €100 million (S$140 million) signing Mykhailo Mudryk off the bench in the second half and the Ukrainian came as close as anyone to a winner when he fired into the side-netting.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he might not have made it to 1,000 games in his managerial career if there had been too many similar matches in the previous 999.

But he was satisfied with a first Premier League clean sheet since October.

“I’m okay with 0-0 because you have to accept these steps,” said Klopp.

Newcastle missed the chance to go two points clear of Manchester United ahead of their trip to leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

The Magpies did enough to edge above United on goal difference as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to 15 games.

Eddie Howe’s men controlled the majority of the game, but were thankful to Nick Pope for a sensational save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta a second half winner for Palace.

Everton in danger

At the other end of the table, Everton’s 69-year stay in the top flight looks ever more precarious.

Jarrod Bowen struck twice in the first half as West Ham won 2-0 at the London Stadium to move out of the bottom three thanks to their first win in eight league games.