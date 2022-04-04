Football: S'pore beat Seychelles 6-2 in the FAS Tri-Nations Series (Women's)

SINGAPORE - The Lionesses got off to a winning start in the FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 (Women's) on Monday (April 4) as they beat Seychelles 6-2 at Jalan Besar Stadium.

The hosts were determined to show the progress they had made ahead of May's SEA Games in Hanoi and put in a positive performance for the 1,498 supporters in attendance.

This was the Republic's first victory in an international 'A' fixture since a 1-0 win over Maldives at the FAS International Women's Quadrangular in 2018, also the last time the team has played in front of a home crowd.

Singapore started on the front foot against Seychelles, enjoying long spells of possession before vice-captain Stephanie Dominguez tapped in from close range in the 18th minute, after goalkeeper Mendy Gabriel could only palm away Nur Farhanah Ruhaizat's header.

The forward got her second eight minutes later, collecting Danelle Tan's perfectly timed pass before firing into the bottom corner.

The visitors regrouped and halved the deficit thanks to Natacha Bibi's effort in the 30th minute.

Singapore's two overseas-based players Putri Syaliza Sazali and Tan then combined in the 52nd minute to make it 3-1, when the former swung a cross in from the left for the latter to score past Gabriel.

Seychelles responded again as Bibi scored in the 70th minute, capitalising on a miscued pass and floating the ball over goalkeeper Beatrice Tan.

Substitute Dorcas Chu scored straight from a corner to restore Singapore's two-goal cushion before Siti Nurerwadah Erwan and Danelle sealed the win with a long range effort and a penalty respectively in extra time.

World No. 135 Singapore face a stiffer test against 49th-ranked Papua New Guinea next Monday. The Papuans first take on the unranked Seychelles on Friday.