Football: Leicester sign Vestergaard from Southampton

LONDON (REUTERS) - Leicester City completed the signing of Denmark international defender Jannik Vestergaard from Premier League rivals Southampton on Friday (Aug 13).

The fee was not disclosed but British media put a figure of £15 million (S$28 million) on the deal for the 29-year-old who joined Southampton from Borussia Moenchengladbach three years ago.

Vestergaard played in all six of Denmark's games at the European Championship in July, reaching the semi-finals, and links up at Leicester with national team goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The FA Cup and Community Shield winners, who have French defender Wesley Fofana out with a broken leg until next year, said he had signed a contract to 2024.

Vestergaard will be eligible for Saturday's Premier League opener at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I'm very happy and I'm really excited to get going. It's a special club that has done very well over many years and I think the project is very, very exciting, even from the outside looking in," he said. "To be a part of it is a big thing for me."

"I know a couple of the players, and Kasper and (ex-Southampton defender) Ryan (Bertrand) I know very well and get along with off the pitch, so that's going to be very easy," added the Dane.

"Just from my first impression of the guys in the dressing room, they're a good bunch, and I'm sure I'll settle in very quickly."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said the South Coast club would seek a replacement.

"We've made the squad bigger, with players with a future at this club. There is still one position to fill because we have lost Jannik," he said.

Southampton, 15th last season, begin their league campaign at Everton on Saturday.