Football: Leicester seek cover for Fofana after 'horrendous' injury

Wesley Fofana (above) has a fractured fibula after a clash during the friendly with Fernando Nino.
  • Published
    4 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Leicester City will be seeking a centre back after French defender Wesley Fofana broke his leg in a friendly against Europa League winners Villarreal, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday (Aug 5).

Rodgers told reporters the injury, after a "horrendous" challenge, was a major blow for the club only 10 days before the start of the Premier League season.

"He fractured his fibula and we are devastated for him," said Rodgers.

"He's a top-class player so he's going to be a huge loss for us."

Leicester, who play league champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, already have defender Jonny Evans out with a foot injury and had been looking for reinforcements before the blow of losing Fofana.

"We're definitely light in the area," said Rodgers of what is likely to be a loan deal. "It's certainly something we'll look at. There will be a small group of players identified. We'll see what happens."

Fofana received treatment on the pitch on Wednesday before being carried off on a stretcher following a clash with Fernando Nino.

Rodgers said Nino had apologised but it was "disappointing for something like that to happen in a pre-season friendly."

FA Cup winners Leicester won 3-2 at the King Power Stadium and open their season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug 14.

The Foxes signed Fofana on a five-year deal from St Etienne last October for a reported fee of around £30 million (S$56 million) and the Midlands club went on to finish fifth in the league as he was named their young player of the season.

