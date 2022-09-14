Football: Geylang coach Noor Ali warded following heart palpitations

SINGAPORE - Geylang International coach Noor Ali has been warded at Changi General Hospital since Monday after experiencing heart palpitations.

In a brief conversation, the 47-year-old told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Sept 14): "I was feeling weak and unwell. They found some complications in my heart and will do more checks. I want to thank my family, friends, the club and fans for their support and prayers."

An Eagles spokesman said the club wished Noor Ali a speedy recovery and "will continue to support and provide any assistance required to him and his family".

The former Singapore international winger was in the dugout at Our Tampines Hub as he oversaw his team's 4-2 defeat by Hougang United on Sunday.

Despite the loss, Geylang remained in fourth position in the eight-team Singapore Premier League thanks to a recent renaissance that saw them lose just twice in their last 13 matches.

It is uncertain if Noor will be at the helm for Friday's match against leaders Albirex Niigata at Our Tampines Hub, but in his absence, assistant coach Syed Azmir has been leading the team's training sessions.

Geylang captain and skipper Zaiful Nizam was surprised by the development, and said: "It is unexpected because he was still in the dugout with the team on Sunday.

"We hope to have him back with us soon, but health is most important, so we are praying for his speedy recovery."

This is the second health scare for an SPL coach in the past two years. In December 2020, Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir suffered a mild stroke and was admitted to hospital for a medical procedure.

The former national captain recovered to lead the Singapore Under-23s at the SEA Games and is still with the Young Lions.