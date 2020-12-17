Football: Former Lions skipper Nazri Nasir, 49, suffers mild stroke

SINGAPORE - Former Lions captain Nazri Nasir suffered a mild stroke on Wednesday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 17).

An FAS spokesman said: "Young Lions head coach Nazri Nasir was admitted to hospital yesterday for a medical procedure and subsequently suffered a mild stroke.

"He is currently recuperating under the care of his doctors. We request that his and his family's privacy be respected during this time.

"Everyone at FAS would like to send their best wishes for a speedy recovery to coach Nazri."

Nazri, who skippered the national football team from 1998 to 2002, took the reins of the Young Lions team that competes in the Singapore Premier League at the start of 2020.

He is understood to be in line to take charge of the national Under-22 team at the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam.

The 49-year-old is also assistant to national coach Tatsuma Yoshida, and had a brief stint as caretaker coach of the Lions himself.

He was a member of the 1994 Singapore side that won the M-League and Malaysia Cup double, and was captain of the Lions side that lifted the 1998 Asean Football Federation Championship - then known as the Tiger Cup - which was Singapore's first major international honour.