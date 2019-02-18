Football: Footballer Ben Davis defaults on his national service commitments: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Footballer Ben Davis has defaulted on his national service (NS) commitments, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Monday (Feb 18).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mindef said: "Mr Benjamin Davis is a NS defaulter. He failed to report for NS as required. He is also staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit.

"Mr Davis has committed offences under the Enlistment Act, and is liable upon conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years."

ST understands that Davis was required to enlist last Thursday.

The Phuket-born 18-year-old had signed professional terms with English Premier League club Fulham in July last year.

A former student at the Singapore Sports School, he left the Republic in 2015 to move to London to join Fulham's academy.

Described on Fulham's website as the club's first scholar "to hail from Singapore", his nationality is listed as English.

Capped at Under-19 level for Singapore, Davis was called up to the senior Singapore national team in March last year but did not take to the pitch.