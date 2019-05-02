Football: Football Association of Singapore appoints Joseph Palatsides as technical director

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore unveiled Joe Palatsides as its new technical director at a press conference at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday (May 2).

The 53-year-old Australian worked at A-League club Melbourne City from 2012 before he resigned last month as the assistant coach of the senior team.

The former defender, who had played and coached in Australia and Greece, was also the club's National Youth League coach and guided the youth team to titles in 2015 and 2017.

He was responsible for a production line of promising youngsters, including 20-year-old attacker Daniel Arzani. The Australian, who has scored once in six appearances for his country, is on a two-year loan at Scottish club Celtic from English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Michel Sablon was the last FAS technical director, but the Belgian stepped down in December 2018, after being appointed in April 2015.

Sources told ST there were applicants and shortlisted candidates from around the world.

One of them was former Iceland technical director Sigurdur Ragnar Eyjolfsson, who confirmed with ST in January he had applied for the post. However, he did not make the final cut.