Football: FAS technical director Michel Sablon to leave post on Dec 31

SINGAPORE - Football Association of Singapore (FAS) technical director Michel Sablon will leave the national football body at the end of the year, the association's president Lim Kia Tong announced on Thursday (Oct 18).

Lim said the decision was made after "several discussions" with the 71-year-old Belgian, who has been credited with developing the blueprint that produced his country's "golden generation" of players like Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Sablon, who will leave the FAS on Dec 31, joined the association in April 2015 on an initial two-year contract. This was extended in March last year for another two years.