Football: Dream homecoming for Ronaldo, whose double helps United beat Newcastle 4-1

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Manchester United debut and Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes added a screamer, as the Red Devils crushed Newcastle United 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday (Sept 11).

The 36-year-old forward, who returned to United from Juventus last month, opened the scoring at the stroke of half-time, pouncing from close range after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman spilled a low drive from Mason Greenwood.

Javier Manquillo brought Newcastle level in the 56th minute with a low right-foot drive, after Miguel Almiron had led a swift counter from the visitors.

Ronaldo restored United’s lead with his second – showing power and speed as he latched on to a through ball from Luke Shaw and fired through Woodman’s legs before reeling off to celebrate with his teammates in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.

Fernandes made sure of the three points in spectacular style 10 minutes from time, collecting a square ball from Paul Pogba and unleashing an unstoppable shot from 25 metres which swerved at speed into the top corner.

Substitute Jesse Lingard added to the celebrations in added time, with a well-taken shot from inside the box after good work from Pogba to put United top of the provisional standings.

A joyous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on the BBC: "So happy for Ronaldo, the team and the supporters. You sensed the atmosphere around the club when he signed. He has delivered today."

The Norwegian added: "Ronaldo senses the big moments and is ruthless. He is clinical, has lifted the team and everyone around us. The fans can dream, we will keep our feet on the ground."

Brimming with pride, Ronaldo said on Instagram: "My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into.

"Proud to be back at Man United and playing in the Premier League once again."

Speaking to Sky Sports, midfielder Fernandes said: "It was almost perfect if we did not concede. We are really happy and the performance in general was really good.

"Newcastle are really organised, defend well but we moved the ball quick and waited for the right moment to hit them.

"It is something I am working on and today I got the chance and scored.

"Everyone knows what Cristiano Ronaldo brought for the club and we are really happy to have him. The most important, as he will say, is the result for the team. Good players can always play well together.

"We arrived at the end (of last season) with some mistakes but did really well. There has been an improvement in the club and now it is time to take the next step."

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce told Sky Sports: "We had some really good opportunities but the difficult (thing) is that we gave poor goals away. It was our Achilles heel today.

"That is a the goalscoring instinct for a centre-forward, Cristiano Ronaldo was on the end of it and it was a tap-in. If there is a genuine superstar in among us, it is him."

Ronaldo spent six seasons at United from 2003 to 2009, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

He scored 118 goals for the English club before moving to Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League titles.