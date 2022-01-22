Football: Coaches with impressive CVs among those interested in Lions job

SINGAPORE - The Lions may be languishing in the Fifa world ranking at 160, but they are still on the radar of some reputable coaches.

The Straits Times understands that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has received over 50 CVs for the vacant national coach position, and among those linked to the job are former Spain Under-23 coach Luis Milla, 2018 Asian Games-winning coach Kim Hak-bum of South Korea, and ex-India head coach Stephen Constantine.

Other names include former Real Madrid manager Bernd Schuster and former Guam coach Gary White.

Constantine, a Briton, had coached Malawi, Sudan, Nepal and Rwanda, and had two stints with India. He has achieved notable results, too. Under his charge, India, formerly ranked world No. 173, rose to 96 in July 2017, while Rwanda, once at 134th in 2014, reached 68th in December 2014.

The 59-year-old's last contract was at Cypriot side Pafos and it expired in June.

Based in Cyprus, Constantine told The Straits Times over a phone call that he has a little bit of knowledge of Singapore football, having watched videos of the Lions at the recent AFF Suzuki Cup where they exited at the semi-finals. He had also led the India Under-23 team here for friendly games against the Young Lions in 2017.

While he felt previous coach Tatsuma Yoshida - whose contract was mutually terminated on Dec 31 - had done a "decent job", Constantine noted that the Lions have "underachieved in the last eight to 10 years".

Asked why he was attracted by the Singapore post, Constantine said confidently: "Because I can make them better.

"I made Nepal better, India better twice… I have lived in Asia for about 10 years (in total), I think Singapore is underachieving and I think I can help them at least be thinking about getting to the Asian Cup."

In a bid to ensure continuity, the FAS has pledged to appoint a coach who shares Yoshida's philosophy of "aggressive, faster-flowing football".

Just as well, Constantine said he is "generally an attack-minded guy… (who) wants the ball to go forward" but accepts that he will have to adjust to the group of players he is working with.

"As an English coach going into Singapore, who has to change? Me or the 500 players playing football in Singapore? It will be me," he said.

"I have to find the players and bring out the style of play that complements them, but I like to be aggressive, I like to put the other team under pressure."

The FAS is understood to be in the process of forming a selection panel, which will be tasked with poring over the applications it has received and whittling candidates down to a shortlist.