LONDON (AFP) - Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga became the most expensive goalkeeper in history on Wednesday (Aug 8) after Chelsea confirmed his €80 million (S$126 million) move from Athletic Bilbao.

Arrizabalaga's arrival at Stamford Bridge came shortly after Chelsea had agreed to sell Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid for a reported fee of €35 million.

The 23-year-old has signed a seven-year contract with the English giants.

(This story is developing)