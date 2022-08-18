Football: Brazilian Gama linked with vacant Sailors head coach role

SINGAPORE - A familiar face could soon be in charge of the Lion City Sailors with Brazilian Alexandre Gama, who recently quit South Korean side Daegu, understood to be in the running to replace Kim Do-hoon as head coach.

Kim left the Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders on Aug 11, a day after he was handed a three-match suspension and $2,000 fine for violent conduct in a SPL game on July 24.

Sailors' academy technical director Luka Lalic is leading the first team in the interim. He won his first game, beating Young Lions 10-1 last Saturday.

On a permanent replacement for Kim, Sailors sporting director Badri Ghent told The Straits Times on Thursday (Aug 18) the club would make a "clear and considered" decision and added: "While our search continues, we will keep our focus on our football and the SPL to ensure we earn the right to again test ourselves against the best in Asia."

Gama, 54, led Daegu in two Asian Football Confederation Champions League group stage matches against the Sailors in April. Daegu lost the first 3-0 but won the second 2-1.

The K League 1 side topped the group while the Sailors finished third with seven points, the best performance by a Singaporean side in the competition.

Daegu's domestic performances this season, however, have been underwhelming, and Gama stepped down on Aug 15 with the club ninth in the 12-team standings.

Gama has experience in this region. He coached in Thailand, leading top sides Buriram and Muangthong United, as well as the Thai national Under-23 team, between 2014 and 2020.

During his time in Thailand, Gama won two league titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups. He was also named Coach of the Year in 2015.

Kim, who had won the 2017 Korean FA Cup and 2020 Asian Champions League with Ulsan Hyundai, was appointed in June 2021 and steered the Sailors to the SPL title last season.

He was the second coach to helm the Sailors full-time since they became the first privatised football club here in Feb 2020. Australian Aurelio Vidmar was the first and left in April 2021.