Football: Stags pip Jaguars in seven-goal thriller; Sailors put 10 past the Young Lions

SINGAPORE - Tampines Rovers dug deep to edge Tanjong Pagar United 4-3 in their Singapore Premier League (SPL) match at the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday (Aug 13).

The Stags had trailed by two goals before taking the lead, only to be pegged back after conceding a penalty to leave the game at 3-3. But defender Shuya Yamashita was their hero when he popped up 13 minutes before the end to send a thumping header home for the winner.

The result helped Tampines pull to within one point of the third-placed Tanjong Pagar, with a game in hand. Finishing third could come with qualification to the AFC Cup continental competition next season.

Things had looked so promising for Tanjong Pagar. Shodai Nishikawa opened the scoring after just three minutes when he slotted home from close range. Their lead was doubled in the 34th minute when Reo Nishiguchi converted a penalty.

But the Stags rallied with two quickfire goals. The SPL's leading scorer Boris Kopitovic stabbed home in the 40th minute, before Chris van Huizen equalised two minutes later with a long-range effort that took a deflection off Nishikawa.

Tampines carried the momentum into the second half and went in front when Yasir Hanapi finished under the onrushing Zharfan Rohaizad.

But Nishiguchi grabbed his second from the night - also from the penalty spot - in the 67th minute when Irwan Shah shoved Khairul Nizam in the box.

The Tampines players were aggrieved by the call as referee Hilmi Fuad did not originally award the spotkick.

Their frustrations, however, disappeared 10 minutes later when Yamashita stole in to nod home powerfully off Yasir's precise cross.