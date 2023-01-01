Football: Arsenal open up seven-point lead as Man City, Newcastle held

LONDON - Arsenal closed out 2022 with a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday that gives them a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after title rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United both dropped points.

Arsenal opened up a 3-0 lead through Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah but Brighton never gave up, pulling two goals back either side of a Gabriel Martinelli strike to set up a nervous finish for the Gunners, who held on to win.

The victory leaves Arsenal in pole position on 43 points from 16 games with champions City on 36, Newcastle on 34 from 17 and Manchester United on 32 from 16.

Earlier in the day City wasted their chance to increase the pressure on Arsenal, drawing 1-1 at home to struggling Everton despite Erling Haaland’s 21st league goal of the season giving them the lead.

Newcastle United also dropped home points as a 0-0 stalemate with Leeds United deprived Eddie Howe’s side of a seventh successive league win.

Marcus Rashford gave the perfect response to being left out for disciplinary reasons by scoring Manchester United’s winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers that lifted them into the Premier League’s top four on Saturday.

The in-form Rashford was benched by manager Erik ten Hag after being late for a team meeting but came off the bench to fire home a 76th minute winner at Molineux.

Southampton will end the year rock bottom after conceding late on to lose 2-1 at Fulham – their fifth successive defeat.

Crystal Palace hit back from a 3-0 home defeat by Fulham on Monday to beat Bournemouth 2-0 away thanks to goals by Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze.