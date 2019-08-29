Football: Another Manchester United man heads to Italy as Chris Smalling joins Roma on loan

LONDON (THE GUARDIAN) - Chris Smalling is set to join Roma on loan from Manchester United after a deal was agreed under which the Italian club will pay €3 million (S$4.6 million) to take the defender for the season without an option to buy.

The England international is keen to make the move and will conclude the transfer subject to a medical check-up.

The 29-year-old has not made an appearance this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is content to lose him after the signing of Harry Maguire left the English Premier League club with too many central defenders.

Smalling, who has a contract at United to 2022 with an option for a further year, has fallen behind the 21-year-old Axel Tuanzebe in the pecking order under the Norwegian manager.

He is to become the third player to leave Old Trafford to play in Serie A this summer. Belgian Romelu Lukaku has joined Inter Milan in a £74 million deal, and Chilean Alexis Sánchez will complete a move to the same club on loan.