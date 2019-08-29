Inter seal Sanchez loan, United to pay half his wages

LONDON • Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez is set to join Inter Milan on loan, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Tuesday.

The clubs have been discussing a deal for weeks and a breakthrough in negotiations has finally led to an agreement.

The paper said the deal, believed to be for 10 months, is a pure loan with no agreement or obligation for a permanent transfer and added that United were expected to pay part of the forward's wages.

Inter will reportedly pay only £175,000 (S$296,700) of his £400,000 weekly salary.

The Guardian also reported that the 30-year-old had a medical examination in Milan yesterday before his move.

The Chilean joined United from Arsenal in January last year as part of a swop deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan but has flattered to deceive.

He has scored only three Premier League goals in 32 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford.

The forward put in an impressive performance for Chile in the Copa America this summer, but has yet to feature for United this season after suffering an injury during the South American tournament.

56%

Manchester United will reportedly pay part of Alexis Sanchez's £400,000 (S$678,180) weekly salary, with Inter willing to foot only £175,000.

He made his name in Italy with Udinese before moving to Barcelona and then Arsenal, where he scored 80 goals in 166 appearances and scored in both their FA Cup final wins in 2015 and 2017.

He will link up with Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, who left United for Inter earlier this month in a deal reported to have cost the Serie A club around €65 million (S$100 million).

The move will leave United short up front. They have only Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and 17-year-old academy prospect Mason Greenwood, with Martial struggling with a thigh injury.

United started the Premier League season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea but drew 1-1 at Wolves before losing 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday. They play Southampton away this Saturday.

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN