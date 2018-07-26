Football: Alex Ferguson speaks for the first time since his emergency brain surgery

MANCHESTER - Sir Alex Ferguson spoke for the first time on Thursday (July 26) after undergoing emergency brain surgery in May.

The 76-year-old former Manchester United manager was taken to hospital for surgery for a brain haemorrhage on May 5.

In a video posted by United on their Twitter account, the Scot thanked the medical staff who had attended to him and also expressed his gratitude for all the support and well-wishes he had received.

He said: "Hello. Just a quick message, first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals.

"Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you from me and my family, thank you very much.

"It's made me feel so humble, as have all the messages I've received from all over the world, wishing me the best. And the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you've given me.

"Lastly, I'll be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose and the players. Thank you very much."