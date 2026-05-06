FIFA invites Iran to headquarters for World Cup talks

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A replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed in a shop, in Tehran, Iran.

PARIS – FIFA has invited the Iranian football federation (FFIRI) to their headquarters for talks on the country’s participation at this year’s World Cup, a source told AFP on Tuesday.

Mehdi Taj, the head of the Iranian federation, said Iran’s presence at the tournament was contingent on guarantees from FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“We firmly believe that the Iranian team must participate in the World Cup,” Taj told a state television journalist on the sidelines of a pro-government gathering in Tehran.

“However, our participation is contingent upon obtaining a concrete guarantee during our meeting with Mr. Infantino. They (the Americans) have no right to insult our armed forces, and in particular the Revolutionary Guards. They must not insult our leaders.

“If Mr. Infantino provides us with this guarantee, then we will go to the World Cup,” he said, adding that “in the event of insults, the team could return home”.

Iran’s presence at the tournament, held in the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, has been shrouded in uncertainty since the eruption of war in the Middle East in February following strikes by the United States and Israel.

The source said FIFA had asked the FFIRI to visit its Zurich base “by May 20 to prepare for the World Cup”.

Last week, Infantino reiterated that Iran would play their World Cup games in the United States as scheduled.

“Let me start by the outset, confirming straightaway that of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026,” he said as he addressed delegates at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver.

“And of course, Iran will play (in) the United States of America.”

Iran’s delegation was the only absentee from the 211-member congress after a clash with Canadian border officials.

Iranian media said Taj – himself a former member of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – and two colleagues flew home after being “insulted” by Canadian immigration officers.

Canada, which designated the IRGC a terrorist organisation in 2024, said individuals linked to the force were “inadmissible”.

On his return home, Taj told local media he wanted a meeting with FIFA to discuss a variety of subjects.

Iran, who are due to be based in Tucson, Arizona, during the World Cup, face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G.

The Iranians open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. AFP



