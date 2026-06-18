Asian surprises, and dazzling ‘old men’: 6 things from the World Cup

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David Lee looks at the main talking points from an exciting first round of World Cup action that ended on June 17.

South Korea's Son Heung-min (centre) and teammates during training ahead of their game against Mexico.

1. A welcome Asian surprise

Asian teams usually leave the World Cup early, and only South Korea had gone as far as the semi-finals when they were co-hosts in 2022.

With the expansion to 48 teams that allowed nine teams from the Asian Football Confederation to qualify, there was a sentiment that many of them were in the Americas to make up the numbers.

Boy, were they wrong, with six of them avoiding defeat in the first round of group games, and all of them getting on the scoreboard.

South Korea led the way with a 2-1 comeback win over Czech Republic, and Australia counter-attacked effectively to beat Turkey. Japan equalised twice for a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, and Iran did the same against New Zealand.

South Korea lead the way for Asian hopes with a resilient comeback win over Czech Republic. PHOTO: AFP

Saudi Arabia took the game to two-time world champions Uruguay, scored first before sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw, while Qatar rode their luck to secure a last-minute 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Even though Iraq lost 4-1 to Norway and debutants Jordan and Uzbekistan fell 3-1 to Austria and Colombia respectively, there was a point where they drew level.

Could this be the year for a bigger Asian breakthrough?

2. South Americans yet to deliver

In contrast, the South American teams, who have accounted for 10 World Cup wins in 22 previous editions, have made quite a flat start despite playing close to their home continent.

Of their six representatives in the Americas, only two recorded maximum points. Defending champions and three-time winners Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 and Colombia overcame Uzbekistan 3-1.

Five-time champions Brazil were fortunate to escape with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, and so too were two-time winners Uruguay in their 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia.

Brazilian fans were frustrated with their national team’s 1-1 draw against Morocco, as South American teams make a poor start to the 2026 World Cup. PHOTO: AFP

Paraguay suffered massive stage fright on their return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence as they lost 4-1 to co-hosts United States, while Ecuador would consider themselves unlucky to lose 1-0 to a last-minute goal by Ivory Coast.

With eight of 12 third-placed teams still able to make it to the knockout round, it is still early days and the South Americans could still have the last laugh. But they will need to buck up fast.

3. Big-name attackers show up early

Some critics had written off Lionel Messi as over the hill as he is playing retirement football with Inter Miami in the United States. His response in his sixth World Cup quelled the doubts: A first World Cup hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, drawing level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time top-scorer on 16 goals.

Lionel Messi shows why he is the Greatest of All Time with a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria. PHOTO: AFP

Kylian Mbappe, who won the World Cup with France in 2018 and reached the final in 2022, is not far off as his double in the 3-1 win over Senegal took him to 14 goals in just three editions.

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are relishing their battle for the world’s best striker tag, with both finding two goals each in Norway’s 4-1 win over Iraq and England’s 4-2 victory against Croatia respectively.

Kai Havertz bagged two goals too in Germany’s 7-1 thumping of Curacao, with in-form team-mate Deniz Undav grabbing one goal and two assists, while Sweden’s Alexander Isak did the same in the 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia.

Great American hope Folarin Balogun also announced his arrival on the big stage with a brace in the 4-1 win over Paraguay, and there is now keen competition for the Golden Boot, with seven players behind Messi on two goals.

Of course, there are those who are yet to prove their credentials, as Son Heung-min came off empty-handed before South Korea came from behind to beat Czech Republic 2-1.

4. World Cup for old men?

According to FIFA, there are eight players aged 40 and above at the ongoing World Cup, one more than all the previous 22 tournaments combined.

Five of them are goalkeepers, out of which three 40-year-olds played in the first round of the group stage, and all were unbeaten.

Germany’s 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer came out of international retirement and picked the ball out of the net once in the 7-1 win over minnows Curacao, Fernando Muslera helped Uruguay weather an early story in the 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, while Vozinha is the story of the tournament so far with seven saves to help African underdogs Cape Verde secure a 0-0 draw against favourites Spain.

Vozinha made several big saves to help African underdogs Cape Verde secure a 0-0 draw against world No. 2 and 2010 world champions Spain. PHOTO: REUTERS

There are also others supposedly on the wrong end of their 30s still pulling their weight. Argentina’s 38-year-old talisman Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, and Qatar captain Boualem Khoukhi forced a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

But Croatia’s 40-year-old Luka Modric seemed to have lost some sense of awareness, giving away a penalty to England while Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, looked a spent force as he could not inspire Portugal to break the 1-1 stalemate against Democratic Republic of Congo despite playing the full match.

5. Death of direct free-kick goals?

There’s always a special place for direct free-kick goals in football folklore, as a player uses power or spin on a dead ball to score against a defence that is set-up and focused to prevent a goal.

Think of David Beckham’s curler in England’s 2-0 win over Colombia in 1998, or Brazil’s Ronaldinho catching England’s David Seaman off guard four years later.

And who can forget Japan’s Keisuke Honda scoring from a long way out against Denmark in 2010, Messi’s effort against Nigeria in 2014, and Portugal’s Ronaldo capping his hat-trick with a late free-kick to secure a 3-3 draw against Spain in 2018?

According to ESPN, the most free kicks scored at a single World Cup since 1966 is nine, both in 2002 and 2006. But such artists and free-kick finesse have been in increasingly short supply.

There were six scored in 2018, which dwindled to just two in 2022. So far, despite all the world-class talents on display, nobody has scored directly from a set-piece yet.

It could be due to bad luck or the brilliance of goalkeepers, as Belgium’s Kevin de Bruyne struck the outside of the post against Egypt, while Australia’s Patrick Beach superbly denied Turkey’s Arda Guler. But surely this will not be the World Cup remembered for the death of the direct free-kicks?

Australia’s Patrick Beach denies Turkey a goal from Arda Guler’s free-kick. PHOTO: EPA

6. Own goals galore

While there has been a dearth of direct free-kick goals, own goals are the top scorers at this World Cup.

After 24 games, there are already five of them scored by Switzerland, Paraguay, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, compared to just two in 64 games at Qatar 2022.

Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla has his head in his hands after scoring an own goal in the 4-1 loss to the United States. PHOTO: AFP

According to The Sun, the most number of own goals scored at a single World Cup is 12, at Russia 2018. This was double the previous record of six at France 1998.

Interestingly, France are the biggest beneficiaries of own goals at the World Cup, having had six in their favour and never scoring any of their own in 74 matches.