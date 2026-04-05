Mikel Arteta demands Arsenal response after FA Cup shocker at Southampton

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– Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to “show what we are made of” after their shock 2-1 defeat by second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4.

The Spaniard’s side fell behind to Ross Stewart’s first-half goal at a raucous St Mary’s before Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to net the 68th-minute equaliser.

Arsenal were well below their best in the absence of injured England stars Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, while Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes limped off with a knee injury.

They were punished in the 85th minute, when Shea Charles steered in Southampton’s winner from the edge of the area.

Arteta admitted he was disappointed with Arsenal’s lacklustre performance, with their sloppy defending especially frustrating.

“We conceded the first goal in a very unusual way for us, the second one was from direct play as well,” he said. “We didn’t manage the long balls well enough. We just let the ball through us. Difficult to explain but credit to them.

“We had so much dominance in and around the box. We had two massive chances and needed to capitalise on that. But if you make defending errors we made today it’s very difficult to be in the semi-final.”

Arsenal’s hopes of a first FA Cup triumph since 2020 – their last major trophy – were blown away on the blustery south coast.

The English Premier League leaders have seen their quadruple and treble bids shattered by a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City in the League Cup final and now the limp loss to Southampton.

“You have to adapt to the wind, the injuries. You have to adapt to difficult situations in the season. Now we have to show what we are made of,” Arteta said.

He had described the pain of losing the League Cup final on March 22 as “a ball of poison” in his stomach and Arsenal’s woeful FA Cup exit will surely leave him reaching for the antacids.

The Gunners’ fifth defeat this term marked the first time they have lost successive games in all competitions this campaign.

They have little time to lick their wounds as they prepare for a Champions League quarter-final first-leg at Sporting Lisbon on April 7, before resuming their charge towards a first Premier League title in 22 years.

The north Londoners are nine points clear of second-placed City in the title race, having played a game more.

“In the season you have to go through periods. Some of them are difficult for whatever reason. Now we have two very disappointing results and we have to pick ourselves up,” Arteta said.

“It’s always been like this from the beginning of the season when the expectations on your team are so high.

“Nobody is going to set the demands and standards higher than us, that’s for sure.”

Former Arsenal and Southampton forward Theo Walcott said the Gunners “have to not let the season run away from them”.

He told the BBC: “Everything they have built this season, don’t let it affect them. They have been in this situation before and they don’t want to relive that...

“Visually watching Mikel on the sidelines, it was elements of previous years where that energy reflected into the team.

“It was very tense. Not just Mikel but a lot of the staff were out there at times. It was like too many cooks in the kitchen, too many messages.”

Southampton’s memorable victory came 50 years after they stunned Manchester United in the FA Cup final, a triumph they commemorated by wearing a yellow and blue kit against Arsenal in their latest giant-killing as a second-tier side.

“That’s more a story for the media,” German boss Tonda Eckert said of similarities with Bobby Stokes and the rest of Southampton’s 1976 heroes.

“We put on a good shift today. It was a challenge, we knew it was going to be a tough game. The second half always has the chance to shift and we reacted quite well.”

Southampton, who beat Fulham away in the fifth round in March, are back in the semi-finals at Wembley for the first time since 2021.

But the seventh-placed Championship side have another Wembley date in their sights as they chase a place in the play-offs, with a crucial clash looming at sixth-placed Wrexham on April 7.

The Saints are now unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions.

“Belief is always there, it’s not been a problem. The reality is that the game is close. It’s going to be nice to celebrate today but we open up Wrexham and Championship football tomorrow,” said 33-year-old Eckert. AFP, REUTERS