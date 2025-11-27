Albirex Niigata to be renamed Albirex Jurong from 2026 season

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From right) Albirex Niigata chairman Daisuke Korenaga unveiling the club's new name Albirex Jurong and new emblem alongside fans Toby Jiang and Amir Hamizan.

SINGAPORE – Taking one final step in their transformation to become a fully local football club, six-time Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata announced on Nov 27 that they will be changing their name to Albirex Jurong in 2026.

Their youth and women’s teams will adopt the new emblem and name from Jan 1, with the men’s outfit – in the midst of the 2025-26 SPL season – following suit from July 1, Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenaga announced during a media conference at their Jurong East Stadium office on Nov 27.

Noting that the decision was not made lightly, he said: “Since our founding in 2004, we have grown together with the Jurong community, and the 2026 season will mark our 23rd year.

“Throughout this period, we have worked closely with our hometown through initiatives such as the Yuhua Albirex Football Academy and the Prosperity Rice Distribution for Seniors (food assistance programme).

“With the upcoming name change, we aim to further strengthen these efforts, deepen collaboration with Jurong residents and local authorities and, in the long term, position the club as part of the community’s social infrastructure.

“Our vision is clear: To be as essential as water, electricity, gas – and Albirex. Albirex Jurong will focus first on partnerships in football, sports and health promotion.

“In the future, we aim to be a club that work together with residents to solve social issues facing the Jurong region.”

Initially founded as an invited club with an all-Japanese squad, Albirex have contributed to the competitiveness of the S.League, now known as SPL, with their famed professionalism and recruitment of young and promising players.

In 2018, the White Swans signed their first Singaporean players Adam Swandi and Shahul Rayyan, and gradually strengthened their local identity, establishing a local Under-15 team in 2019 and an Under-17 team in 2020.

In a sign of their commitment to support Singapore football’s development, and their desire to play in continental club competitions, Albirex became a fully local outfit for the 2024-25 season and have been complying with local club regulations such as the foreign player quota.

On Oct 5, they won the Women’s Premier League for the first time and are set to play in the AFC Women’s Champions League preliminary stage next season.

Albirex vice-chairman Koh Mui Tee reiterated the club’s aim to expand their fan base and deepen community ties in Jurong through grassroots and community engagement, school outreach and enhanced matchday experience.

He said: “It is a two-way thing. Along with the players, we have to first show that we care for the Jurong community and we want to work together. Hopefully, with our hard work and sincerity, we can convince more to love our football and support us.

“When that happens, the players can surely feel the support on the pitch, which will spur them to run faster and play better.”

Their new emblem, which reflects Albirex’s transformation and deepening roots in Jurong, features a blue circle with their new name in white, wrapping around a stylised orange swan.

Albirex fan club Swan Army’s founder Amir Hamizan, 28, said the changes have been a long time coming.

He added: “I don’t think the club made the changes for the sake of it. People in Jurong know about Albirex and the club have grown to become the pride of the west, and youngsters from this area who want to become professional footballers have the chance to do so through this club.

“I also like the new emblem because it has moved with the times. Look at the big clubs around the work, their emblems have become simpler and more modern. I think this is good because it is easier for kids to draw and identify with the club.”