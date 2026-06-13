6 teenage sensations to watch at the World Cup

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Over the years, several teenagers – think Pele in 1958, Michael Owen in 1998 and Kylian Mbappe in 2018 – have captured global attention and imagination by delivering moments of magic at the World Cup. With the 2026 edition featuring around 20 teens, David Lee picks out one from each participating continent to watch.

Gilberto Mora, 17, Mexico (9 caps, 0 goals, 1 assist)

The 17-year-old, who became the sixth youngest player to feature at the World Cup when he came on as a substitute in Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa on June 11, has also notched several other milestones.

At 15, the playmaker became Tijuana’s youngest debutant and the youngest player to record a goal and an assist in Liga MX. In two seasons, he has chalked up 10 goals and two assists in 54 games.

After impressing for Mexico’s age-groups teams, he made his senior international debut in June 2025, when he started in the Gold Cup quarter-final win against Saudi Arabia.

Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora has proven himself at youth international level, and could surprise at the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

Kept in the first XI for the semi-final against Honduras, he showcased his ingenuity with a clever assist, showing quick feet to skip past a defender to set up Raul Jimenez for the only goal of the game.

Mora, who is on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester City, also started in the 2-1 final victory over the United States at 16 years and 265 days old, which helped him enter the Guinness World Records as the youngest player to win a senior men’s international tournament.

While he is yet to score in nine games for Mexico, a goal at the World Cup would make him the competition’s second-youngest scorer after Pele.

Lamine Yamal, 18, Spain (25 caps, 6 goals, 12 assists)

Unlike the other teenagers on this list, Lamine Yamal is already a bona fide star with three league titles and an international trophy at just 18.

Growing up in Catalonia, he played for La Torreta from age four and was scouted by Barcelona at six and rose through the ranks of their La Masia academy to feature in La Liga at just 15.

Yamal made his breakthrough in the 2023-24 season and scored on his international debut in a 7-1 drubbing of Georgia in September 2023, which made him the youngest player to debut and score for Spain at only 16.

At Euro 2024, he broke more records by becoming the youngest to play, assist and score in the tournament before also becoming the youngest to win the European Championship two days after his 17th birthday, concluding his campaign with one goal and four assists.

At 18, Spain’s Lamine Yamal is already a European Championship winner, and has a realistic chance of adding the World Cup title to his collection. PHOTO: REUTERS

As a left-footed inverted winger, he draws comparisons with Lionel Messi, with some expecting him to be an even better player as he is already generating output with his vision, close control and dribbling at an earlier age than the Argentina legend.

As such, Yamal enters the World Cup with great expectations despite fitness concerns after tearing his hamstring while converting a penalty for Barcelona in April.

Ibrahim Mbaye, 18, Senegal (11 caps, 3 goals, 5 assists)

Born in France to a Senegalese father and Moroccan mother, Ibrahim Mbaye made a surprise move to play for the lowest-ranked national team out of the three he is eligible for.

The right-footed forward played for ES Guyancourt and Versailles before joining the Paris Saint-Germain academy when he was 10.

At 16, he helped the Paris Saint-Germain U-19s win the national U-19 competition, impressing first-team coach Luis Enrique sufficiently to be included in his plans for the 2024-25 season.

Despite his relative lack of height, the 1.75m Mbaye is a fearless and explosive winger who likes to sprint to the right byeline before cutting the ball back for his teammates.

In two seasons, he notched four goals and four assists in 42 games for PSG, as he amassed a trophy collection that even veterans would envy – two Ligue 1 titles, two Champions League wins, one French Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Ibrahim Mbaye already has two Champions League and two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain. Born in France, he decided to play senior international football for Senegal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mbaye’s innate talent and winner’s mentality were perhaps why the Senegalese Football Federation was so desperate to convince him to switch allegiance after he played well for the French youth teams.

And they have been justified, as the winger has registered three goals and five assists in 11 games for Senegal , and could even have led them to Africa Cup of Nations glory, had the final not been overturned in Morocco’s favour .

Behruzjon Karimov, 18, Uzbekistan (2 caps, 0 goals)

Uzbekistan right-back Behruzjon Karimov will be the only Asian teenager during the World Cup, notwithstanding Qatari forward Tahsin Jamshid who turns 20 on June 16.

When he was in high school, Karimov was rejected by the U-19 side of Uzbekistan Super League club Navbahor, who felt he was too young. He turned that setback into motivation, seeking to prove that age is just a number.

He began his senior career with Uzbekistan Super League team Olympic Tashkent in 2023 at 15 and, after they were relegated, he joined another struggling top-tier team Surkhon, who narrowly avoided the relegation play-offs in 2025.

Uzbekistan right-back Behruzjon Karimov has recovered from toe surgery in April to make it into Fabio Cannavaro’s 26-man World Cup squad. PHOTO: KARIMOV._66/INSTAGRAM

His steady performances and ability to turn defence into attack earned him call-ups to the Uzbekistan youth teams, culminating in his appearance in the U-23 Asian Cup, where he scored a screamer in the 2-0 group win over South Korea in January.

Two months later, he earned his first two senior caps as Uzbekistan beat Gabon and Venezuela to win the FIFA Series Uzbekistan.

His World Cup dream was in tatters when he broke his toe in a league match in April and required surgery. But in a nod to his capabilities, he was included in Fabio Cannavaro’s 26-man World Cup squad.

Lucas Herrington, 18, Australia (4 caps, 0 goals)

The 1.92m centre-back, who was born in Brisbane, is of Finnish, German and Zimbabwean descent.

After coming through the youth systems of various Australian clubs, Herrington joined the Brisbane Roar academy in 2019 and signed a three-year scholarship contract with their senior team in 2024.

That same year, he was part of the Australia team who lost 1-0 to Thailand in the ASEAN U-19 Boys’ Championship semi-finals, but won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup the following year.

Australia will hope that their towering teenage centre-back Lucas Herrington will be able to offer some insider information of the United States as he plays for Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids. PHOTO: AFP

His fine performances convinced Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids to pay US$1 million (S$1.29 million) to pry him away from the Roar, who received a club-record transfer fee.

Almost 13,000km away from home, he has settled in well with one goal and one assist in 17 appearances for the Rapids who are chasing a play-off spot in the Western Conference.

Cameron Burgess, Harry Souttar and Alessandro Circati will be ahead of him in the back-three pecking order for the Socceroos.

But Herrington has started in Australia’s last four matches, a run that began with his senior debut in March, and his familiarity with the US environment could prove useful, especially when they take on the Americans on June 19.

Endrick, 19, Brazil (17 caps, 4 goals, 2 assists)

Perhaps the one with the roughest time during his formative years, Endrick was 11 when his father left his family in Taguatinga to pursue a football career in Brasilia. With his mother jobless and homeless, he, his brother and two sisters spent six months in a Sao Paulo orphanage.

By then, he was already shining in the Palmeiras youth team and he vowed to become a professional footballer to help his family.

The Cristiano Ronaldo fan got his wish and more. After winning two Brazilian Serie A titles and three cups with Palmeiras from 2022 to 2024, Endrick moved to Real Madrid for €60 million (S$89.2 million).

He won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup in his first season with Real, scoring seven goals in 40 games.

Following spells of injury and inconsistency, Brazil’s Endrick is back in scoring form for club and country. PHOTO: AFP

But a hamstring injury and inconsistent form saw him loaned out for six months to French side Lyon, where he racked up eight goals and eight assists in 21 games.

Endrick, who made his senior debut for Brazil in 2023, scored against England (1-0), Spain (3-3) and Mexico (3-2) the following year. However, he went goal-less in his next 11 international games before scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Egypt on June 7.